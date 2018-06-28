Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Ricochet Asks For Help Naming a Move, Sgt. Slaughter Squares Off With A Young Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Rich Swann Plays His Guitar

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ricochet NXT TV

– Ricochet posted the following on Twitter, asking fans to help him name a move of his…

– Here is Rich Swann, busting out his guitar ahead of his Impact debut tonight…

– WWE posted the following, showing Sgt. Slaughter facing a young Jim Duggan…

article topics :

NXT, Rich Swann, Ricochet, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading