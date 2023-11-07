– According to Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE Superstar Ricochet was led off after the Fatal 4-Way match for a shot at the Intercontinental Champion Gunther during WWE, and Ricochet was tested for a concussion after the match. The bout featured Ricochet vs. The Miz. vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ivar. It appeared the finish for the match was botched at the end.

The Miz won last night’s matchup to earn a title shot against Gunther at this month’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event. During the finish, The Miz pinned Bronson Reed after dodging the Tsunami, while Ivar was covering Ricochet after a Moonsault. Ricochet kicked out, while the referee appeared confused about who to count. The referee counted to three, and The Miz celebrated the win. After a delay, it was announced by the ring announcer that The Miz was the winner. Ivar then attacked and laid out The Miz after the match.

After The Miz got the pinfall, the referee appeared to try and stop The Miz from celebrating the win and the ring announcer from announcing Miz as the winner. It appeared that the finish that was supposed to happen was both Ivar and The Miz both getting pinfalls at the same time. Michael Cole on commentary said it seemed like both men scored pinfalls at the same time, even though Ricochet clearly kicked out. It appears that Ricochet kicking out of Ivar’s Moonsault due to a possible concussion and being out of it appears to have hindered the plan for Ivar and Miz both getting pins during the match.

The match and segment still ended with Miz being declared as the winner and new No. 1 contender. You can see a video of the finish to the Fatal 4-Way match from Monday Night Raw below: