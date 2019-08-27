wrestling / News
Ricochet, Baron Corbin Advance in King of the Ring
August 26, 2019
– Ricochet and Baron Corbin moved on in the King of the Ring tournament following their wins on Raw tonight. Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre and Corbin beat The Miz on Raw to advance to the sound round of the tournament.
Ricochet will now face Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals, while Corbin will battle Cedric Alexander. Buddy Murphy vs. Ali and Chad Cable vs. Shelton Benjamin will conclude the first round tomorrow on Smackdown.
