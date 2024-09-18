wrestling / News
Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ricochet will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced late Tuesday that Ricochet will face off with The Beast Mortos on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
