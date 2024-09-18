wrestling / News

Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 9-17-24 Ricochet Beast Mortos Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced late Tuesday that Ricochet will face off with The Beast Mortos on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos

