Ricochet & Braun Strowman Earn Tag Team Title Shot On WWE Smackdown

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet and Braun Strowman have a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles after their victory on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two defeat Imperium in the finals of the Smackdown Tag Team Contender’s Tournament. The match opened tonight’s show and saw Ricochet nail a Swanton Bomb off Strowman’s shoulders for the win.

Strowman and Ricochet will get their shot on next week’s Smackdown.

