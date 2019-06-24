wrestling / News
Ricochet Captures US Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)
– Ricochet has his first WWE main roster championship, capturing the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe to claim the championship, and you can see pics and video below.
This is Ricochet’s first run with a title since being called up; he was previously the NXT North American Champion. Samoa Joe’s second US title run with the title ends at 20 days, having been awarded the title after Rey Mysterio was unable to defend due to a shoulder injury.
Reach up for greatness, @KingRicochet. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/3htTN6t9mg
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Spoiler alert: @SamoaJoe is going to give @KingRicochet HELL tonight. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/Fv79e6MBge
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
We literally warned you. #USTitle #WWEStompingGrounds @SamoaJoe @KingRicochet https://t.co/ChG8yErAGa pic.twitter.com/foyvPRCXrI
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
.@KingRicochet puts a boot RIGHT ON THE EAR of @SamoaJoe in this WAR for the #USTitle at #WWEStompingGrounds! pic.twitter.com/1mce6u6UkX
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
But like, howwwwww? #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/M78r141Zow
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
6️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ = NEW CHAMP@KingRicochet has defeated @SamoaJoe to claim his FIRST title in @WWE! #WWEStompingGrounds #AndNew pic.twitter.com/1PJ8dyBe4L
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2019
Take it all in… champ. #USTitle #AndNew #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/DzZBrLeamf
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 24, 2019
You deserve it, @KingRicochet. 🇺🇸 #WWEStompingGrounds #AndNew pic.twitter.com/bMZe4BchQ5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 24, 2019
#NXTProud. #WeAreNXT #WWEStompingGrounds @KingRicochet @TripleH pic.twitter.com/P9d4VCu2uV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2019
