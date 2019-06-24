Ricochet Captures US Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds (Pics, Video)

– Ricochet has his first WWE main roster championship, capturing the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe to claim the championship, and you can see pics and video below.

This is Ricochet’s first run with a title since being called up; he was previously the NXT North American Champion. Samoa Joe’s second US title run with the title ends at 20 days, having been awarded the title after Rey Mysterio was unable to defend due to a shoulder injury.