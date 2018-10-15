wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Celebrates In Home State With A Victory Over Adam Cole, New Celtic Warrior Workout Video, Rey Mysterio’s Wildest High-Flying Moves
– Ricochet successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Adam Cole on Saturday night in Owensboro, Kentucky. WWE posted the following video…
– Here is the latest Celtic Warrior Workout video from Sheamus…
– WWE posted the following video, looking at Rey Mysterio’s wild highflying moves…