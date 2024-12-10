Ricochet Comments On Returning To NJPW At Wrestle Dynasty

Ricochet returned to NJPW at NJPW Power Struggle, where he attacked IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

This set up Ricochet will facing Sabre Jr. at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. In an interview with NJPW, Ricochet discussed the match.

“I think my purpose is the same purpose that everybody has when they come to New Japan. That’s to be the best, and right now, Zack Sabre Jr, he has the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and like I said yesterday, the person who holds that title is regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the planet. That’s what I came back to remind the people that I am one of the best wrestlers on this planet. Zack is special for me. He is a friend that I’ve known for a long, long time. But at the end of the day, he knows, just as well as I do, that this is a business, and he’s at the top of the business right now, holding that IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. So yes, we are friends, we have a very good history, but at the end of the day, this is a business, and he has something that I want,” Ricochet said.