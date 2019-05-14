WWE News: Ricochet Comments on Raw Loss, Nikki Cross On Her Alliance WIth Alexa Bliss

– Ricochet isn’t feeling any less confident about his Money in the Bank chances following his loss on tonight’s Raw. The Raw star, who lost to Baron Corbin on tonight’s episode, spoke in a backstage interview about the upcoming PPV where he’s set to compete for the MITB contract.

“Honestly, I mean, you win some, we lose some, that’s just how this business goes,” he said. “I’m still very confident going into Money in the Bank. I’m just going to stay my course, I’m gonna stick to my game plan. That’s risk everything and anything I can to climb up that ladder and grab that briefcase. Tonight wasn’t in my favor, but like I said, we win some, we lose some, that’s just how it goes. And tonight, it doesn’t stray away from what I’m planning on doing at Money in the Bank.”

– Nikki Cross also appeared in a backstage video after her win on tonight’s episode and her alliance with Alexa Bliss. Cross competed in a fatal four-way in Bliss’ place and got the win, then helped Bliss climb atop a ladder to signal her plans at Money in the Bank.

“I got here a few months ago, and Alexa’s really been the first person to welcome me to Monday Night Raw,” she said. “Being here, being at Monday Night Raw in London, I grew up in Glasgow, Scotland and I spent years and years performing in front of the crowds and the United Kingdom before coming to WWE. And it just feels amazing to come here, not only get to perform, but get to win my match, my first huge victory on Monday Night Raw. And I get to win that for me, I get to win that for Alexa. We got the win together, and I couldn’t be more happy, I couldn’t be more excited. I just ready to go, I just want to go do it again.”