– During a recent interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Ricochet discussed Travis Scott slapping Cody Rhodes when he was down and prone on the floor during a beatdown from John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Ricochet said Cody Rhodes getting slapped was the result of the WWE Undisputed Champion screaming “profanities into people’s faces.” According to Ricochet, Cody Rhodes only has himself to blame.

When asked if non-wrestlers need to be trained better before getting into the ring, Ricochet responded (via Fightful), “No, Cody got smacked in the face. You go out there and you wanna taunt and scream profanities into people’s faces, you gonna get smacked. That’s what happened.” Ricochet continued, “They had his head down, smacked him. Keep talking. It ain’t going to happen to me, though. I’m going to be the one smacking Ken Jeong.”

Many wrestlers have been critical of how hard Travis Scott slapped Cody Rhodes, such as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.