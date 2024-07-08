wrestling / News

Ricochet Compares Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan To His Match With Will Ospreay

July 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Heatwave Kelani Jordan Sol Ruca Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Ricochet praised Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan from last night’s WWE NXT Heatwave, comparing it to his widely-praised matches with Will Ospreay.

He wrote: “Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha. They killed it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Heatwave, Ricochet, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading