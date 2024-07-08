wrestling / News
Ricochet Compares Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan To His Match With Will Ospreay
July 8, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Ricochet praised Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan from last night’s WWE NXT Heatwave, comparing it to his widely-praised matches with Will Ospreay.
He wrote: “Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha. They killed it.”
Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha https://t.co/D5lhGSTFMd
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2024
They killed it 🔥
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2024