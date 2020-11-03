wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Confronts Tucker Over Turning on Otis, Full 2000 Edge & Christian vs. Undertaker & Rock Match
November 2, 2020
– Ricochet is none too happy that Tucker turned on Otis, and confronted him in a new video from backstage at Raw. You can see the video below, in which Ricochet asks Tucker what he was thinking and Tucker says he didn’t betray anyone who didn’t betray him, and is only looking out for himself. That led to a challenge from Ricochet for a match tonight:
– WWE posted the full match from the December 18th, 2000 episode of Raw in which Edge & Christian defended the WWE Tag Team Championships against Undertaker and The Rock:
