Ricochet Says His Critics Will Be ‘Really Pressed’ When He Wins AEW Continental Classic

In an interview with CHGO Sports (via Fightful), Ricochet spoke about his intention to win the AEW Continental Classic, something he thinks could really bother those that don’t like him. Ricochet is currently 0-1 in this year’s tournament and has no points.

He said: “Absolutely, but to be honest, I’m at the point where I am in the chase, and if you like me, you like me, you’re gonna roll with me. But if you don’t like me, I don’t care, bro. I don’t care, bro. I’m still gonna be doing what I do. If you don’t like it, you’re gonna have to watch a lot of stuff you don’t like. I’m gonna be on your TV a lot, bro. If you don’t like it, you gonna be watching a lot of stuff you just don’t like because I’m gonna be out there a lot. Especially when I win this Continental Classic, y’all really about to be pressed. But it’s alright.”