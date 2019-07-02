wrestling / News
Ricochet Defeats AJ Styles in Raw Main Event, Styles Turns Heel (Pics, Video)
– Ricochet picked up a huge win over AJ Styles to retain his WWE United States Championship, but then fell victim to a vicious attack by Styles and The Good Brothers. Ricochet and Styles faced off in a US Championship in the Raw main event after Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows goaded the situation into being in segments throughout the night, falsely implying that Ricochet had disrespected Styles.
During the match, Styles seemed to pick up the win, but the match was restarted after Ricochet’s foot was determined to be under the ropes. Ricochet ultimately retained the championship and while the two shook hands in a show of respect afterward, the Good Brothers (who were at ringside) goaded Styles some more. He then attacked Ricochet and the three assaulted the champion, culminating in a Styles Clash off the turnbuckle. The three then posted together as Michael Cole said that Club was back.
You can see pics and video from the match below:
Next #USChampion?#RAW @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/yhSgR8ShuH
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
Can @KingRicochet do what he couldn't do LAST WEEK and DEFEAT @AJStylesOrg?
He better, because his #USTitle's on the line! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Rfd25WTCYH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
We're off and running.#RAW #USTitle @AJStylesOrg @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/0KsTncZoWm
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
DID THIS JUST HAPPEN?!@AJStylesOrg is your NEW #USChampion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/4xAkb3GwtG
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
We seem to have some confusion.@KingRicochet's foot APPEARED to be under the bottom rope during that pin by @AJStylesOrg following the #PhenomenalForearm! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eyQZHbQK1I
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
This #USTitle match has been RESTARTED, and @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are here to take it all in this time… #RAW pic.twitter.com/jRuzDD8aLs
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
Can't win the #USTitle out there, but WOW, what a #PhenomenalForearm from @AJStylesOrg! #RAW pic.twitter.com/FWcO9qzRaj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
.@KingRicochet is doing EVERYTHING he can to retain his #USTitle, but @AJStylesOrg won't give up without a FIGHT! #Raw pic.twitter.com/o2zWbwfiGW
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
HE DID IT.@KingRicochet gets by @AJStylesOrg to RETAIN the #USTitle on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/vOic4pKJ5u
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
😱😱😱😱😱😱😱#RAW #StylesClash pic.twitter.com/QYwn1szrnS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
WHAT ARE YOU DOING, @AJStylesOrg?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/VcFCkf544h
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2019
The Club rides again… 🤘🤘🤘#RAW @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE pic.twitter.com/LQUNtMfCwC
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
