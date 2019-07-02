Ricochet Defeats AJ Styles in Raw Main Event, Styles Turns Heel (Pics, Video)

– Ricochet picked up a huge win over AJ Styles to retain his WWE United States Championship, but then fell victim to a vicious attack by Styles and The Good Brothers. Ricochet and Styles faced off in a US Championship in the Raw main event after Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows goaded the situation into being in segments throughout the night, falsely implying that Ricochet had disrespected Styles.

During the match, Styles seemed to pick up the win, but the match was restarted after Ricochet’s foot was determined to be under the ropes. Ricochet ultimately retained the championship and while the two shook hands in a show of respect afterward, the Good Brothers (who were at ringside) goaded Styles some more. He then attacked Ricochet and the three assaulted the champion, culminating in a Styles Clash off the turnbuckle. The three then posted together as Michael Cole said that Club was back.

You can see pics and video from the match below: