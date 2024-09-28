– Renee Paquette recently sat down with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay and Ricochet ahead of their upcoming title contest scheduled for next week on the fifth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite. During the chat, Ricochet spoke about leaving NJPW for WWE in 2018, asking Ospreay to imagine what would’ve happened if he didn’t go to WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Honestly, he should be happy that I went and I did what I thought was the best for me. You should be happy that I went and did what I thought was best for my family, and I had the ‘six-year hiatus’ as you say, which allowed you to have the career that you had. Imagine if I hadn’t gone. Imagine if I would have stayed. Where would you be? If you think that me not winning a championship in a company is not fulfilling a promise, I have decades of championships, decades of memories, decades of giving people feelings, decades of people walking out of the building, with a championship or not, they remember Ricochet.”

Will Ospreay defends the International Championship against Ricochet this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite’s 5th Anniversary show. The event will be held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.