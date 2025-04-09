– During a recent interview with New York Post Sports, AEW star Ricochet commented on his current character in AEW. When asked if he ever pitched this type of gimmick in WWE, Ricochet says we saw glimpses of his current character during his early days in WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on showing glimpses of his current character in NXT: “I mean, I’ve always tried to tell everybody about what I’m capable of and who, if I can be my true self, who that or what that can be. I think you saw glimpses of it in NXT when I first got there. I think you saw glimpses of the suit. I think you saw glimpses of the promos. I think you saw glimpses of the personality trying to shine through. I think you saw glimpses of it. Then 2019, I just got moved, and then I kind of got stuck in a resident superhero, and I got stuck in a weird position, I guess you would say.”

On trying to do the best to show his personality in WWE: “Heck, at the end of the day, I tried to do my best to show the world my own personality. But, once you get stuck in a position, you’re kind of there until they deem it different. No matter how many ideas you pitch or how many things you say or how many…I made videos. I made personal videos to put them on. I made, I did stuff. Until they really wanted it to happen, it’s just not going to happen. But that could have been literally any day.”

On how he could’ve been allowed to introduce more of his personality: “I’m not saying it could have been the next week. It could have been like, let’s use this guy. Let’s screw that. Let’s take it into my own hands and let’s, let’s allow me to be the one to introduce, my personality, my characteristics, my own style, my way, the way I want to do it, and let’s see if that works. If it doesn’t work, then that’s all me. If it doesn’t work and catch on, then I guess that’s my fault. I made a mistake. But as you can see, my way is the best way, really, and that’s really with anything.”

Ricochet was in action at last Sunday’s AEW Dynamite pay-per-view event. He competed in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW International Title against champion Kenny Omega and Speedball Mike Bailey. Omega won the bout to retain the title. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.