– During a recent interview with WFAA, AEW star Ricochet revealed his upcoming CMLL debut against Volador Jr. at FantasticaMania Mexico on Friday, June 20. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico. It’s always a blast, especially now that I’m rudo, they would say. So yeah, any chance that I get, that I feel that I like that seems, lucrative is not the word, whether that’s emotionally, spiritedly, mentally lucrative, or monetarily lucrative. So when I find something that sparks my interest, absolutely. Again, that’s Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, it’s anywhere, but yeah, nothing’s off the table.”

CMLL Presenta NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico 2025 will feature stars from NJPW and AEW.