wrestling / News
Ricochet Discusses Wanting to Wrestle the Best From All Over the World
– During a recent interview with Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio 720, AEW wrestler Ricochet discussed his desire to wrestle the best wrestlers from all over the world. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Ricochet on wanting to wrestle the best of the best: “Yeah. I mean, I’m always looking to wrestle the best of the best, wherever, whether that’s Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, America, that’s never changed. That’s 21 years strong of always wanting to wrestle the best and the newest. When I first started, there’s so many guys wrestling now that weren’t even alive when I started wrestling.”
On wrestling 19-year-old Nick Wayne: “For example, I just wrestled Nick Wayne not too long ago. He just turned 19 years old. I’ve been wrestling for 21 years, so you always want to wrestle the best, but you do want to wrestle the new people, and you want to wrestle the guy, the up-and-comers who are going to be leading the business into whatever direction they want to take it later in the future. So, absolutely. Whatever continent, whatever promotion, I absolutely always am looking to wrestle the best.”
More Trending Stories
- Jey Uso on If Usos Plan On Going Back to Chasing WWE Titles
- CM Punk Asked About The Meteoric Rise of Roman Reigns After WWE Survivor Series
- Rey Fenix Seemingly Comments on AEW Status, Says Things Are ‘Not Known’ But ‘Should Not Be Talked About’
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Challenges of Being Part of Randy Savage’s Last Match