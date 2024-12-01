– During a recent interview with Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio 720, AEW wrestler Ricochet discussed his desire to wrestle the best wrestlers from all over the world. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on wanting to wrestle the best of the best: “Yeah. I mean, I’m always looking to wrestle the best of the best, wherever, whether that’s Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, America, that’s never changed. That’s 21 years strong of always wanting to wrestle the best and the newest. When I first started, there’s so many guys wrestling now that weren’t even alive when I started wrestling.”

On wrestling 19-year-old Nick Wayne: “For example, I just wrestled Nick Wayne not too long ago. He just turned 19 years old. I’ve been wrestling for 21 years, so you always want to wrestle the best, but you do want to wrestle the new people, and you want to wrestle the guy, the up-and-comers who are going to be leading the business into whatever direction they want to take it later in the future. So, absolutely. Whatever continent, whatever promotion, I absolutely always am looking to wrestle the best.”