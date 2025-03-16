wrestling / News
Ricochet Says He’d ‘Embarrass’ Miz On the Mic in AEW
March 16, 2025 | Posted by
Ricochet recently commented on the notion of The Miz coming to AEW at some point, saying he would “embarrass” the A-Lister on the mic. Ricochet took to Twitter and retweeted a post from a post asking for opinions on the theoretical idea of Miz coming to Tony Khan’s promotion, writing:
“I’d embarrass him on the [microphone].”
Such a situation isn’t coming to pass any time soon as Miz is of course under contract with WWE.
I'd embarrass him on the 🎤. https://t.co/Pbg7k18dCw
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) March 14, 2025