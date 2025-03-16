Ricochet Says He’d ‘Embarrass’ Miz On the Mic in AEW

Ricochet recently commented on the notion of The Miz coming to AEW at some point, saying he would “embarrass” the A-Lister on the mic. Ricochet took to Twitter and retweeted a post from a post asking for opinions on the theoretical idea of Miz coming to Tony Khan’s promotion, writing:

“I’d embarrass him on the [microphone].”

Such a situation isn’t coming to pass any time soon as Miz is of course under contract with WWE.