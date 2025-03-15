Ricochet Says He Enjoys The Death Riders, Thinks They Hold AEW Accountable

In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Ricochet was complimentary toward the Death Riders angle in AEW and said that he’s a fan of what the group has been doing.

He said: “When you have a group like that, who are holding everybody accountable and to a certain standard, everyone is going to have to step up or they’re going to get beat up. Everyone can say what they want to say about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you have something to say, then go beat them and change it, which no one has. I’m not saying that’s me, honestly, I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up. I enjoy what the Death Riders are doing because they are holding everybody accountable. It’s about time somebody holds people accountable. Jon Moxley and the Death Riders are that standard and they are holding everybody to that standard. Say what you want, but they’re winning, just like all the old greats were winning. Just like 1985 with Magnum TA and Nikita Koloff. Nikita was beating him the whole time and everyone was mad at him because he was winning. Until Magnum beat him, you can’t say anything. You wait for somebody to change, whoever is in charge and what their rules are, people are waiting for Magnum TA or someone to beat him. That’s what Moxley is doing. He’s waiting for whoever is good enough to step up and beat him. I’m all for the Death Riders. They are holding everybody accountable.“