Ricochet Explains Why He Got a Spot in the Survivor Series Elimination Match, Notes His Raw Win-Loss Record

– WWE Superstar Ricochet addressed his getting added to the Survivor Series Team Raw vs. Team NXT elimination match. Initially he wrote on Twitter, “Aww man, between Drew and Randy, maybe even Owens. I feel like this is gonna be bad news for me.”

Later on, he responded to criticism of his getting a spot in the match. He noted that he has tthe best win-loss record on Raw. Ricochet stated, “For people who are wanting to know why I got added to the #SurvivorSeries team over others. Maybe it’s because I have the best win-loss on Raw? Not a brag, but a visualization of years of hard work and dedication to my craft. This is something I do not take for granted.”

Also, Ricochet responded to a fan tweet, writing, “My guy, you gotta remember I just got here not even a year ago and I plan on being here a long time. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot in 9 months. So just relax, I’ve got this. It’s all apart of the plan.” You can check out those tweets below.

