wrestling / News

Ricochet Explains What His Scariest WWE In-Ring Moment Was

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricochet Stomping Grounds

In an interview with Digital Spy, Ricochet revealed that his scariest in-ring moment in WWE was doing a double moonsault from the top of a cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames II. Here are highlights:

On the scariest moment of his WWE run: “At that time I hadn’t done the double moonsault since about 2013, so it had been a while,” he said. “I was like, ‘man can I even still do this?’ And it was so high. But when I got up there, I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of went and did it and you can’t practice it.”

On how he does his high flying moves: “My abilities come from trial and error. If something didn’t work I’d try it again and that’s what I did. As a kid, there were a lot of shenanigans like jumping off something, or jumping out of something.”

On who he wants to wrestle next: “I really enjoyed my United States Championship run. I feel like there’s still something there I could do with AJ (Styles). I would also love to share the ring with Shinsuke (Nakamura) again, especially now he has the Intercontinental Championship, which has always been one of my favourite belts.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ricochet, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading