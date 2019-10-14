Ricochet Explains What His Scariest WWE In-Ring Moment Was

In an interview with Digital Spy, Ricochet revealed that his scariest in-ring moment in WWE was doing a double moonsault from the top of a cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames II. Here are highlights:

On the scariest moment of his WWE run: “At that time I hadn’t done the double moonsault since about 2013, so it had been a while,” he said. “I was like, ‘man can I even still do this?’ And it was so high. But when I got up there, I didn’t even think about it. I just kind of went and did it and you can’t practice it.”

On how he does his high flying moves: “My abilities come from trial and error. If something didn’t work I’d try it again and that’s what I did. As a kid, there were a lot of shenanigans like jumping off something, or jumping out of something.”

On who he wants to wrestle next: “I really enjoyed my United States Championship run. I feel like there’s still something there I could do with AJ (Styles). I would also love to share the ring with Shinsuke (Nakamura) again, especially now he has the Intercontinental Championship, which has always been one of my favourite belts.”