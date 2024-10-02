Ricochet Felt Stuck in a Role Making Others Look Better in WWE

– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Ricochet discussed feeling stuck with his role in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on the regime changes in WWE and feeling stuck in a role: “From NXT to when I got on the main roster and Paul Heyman was the head of creative at the time, and at that time I was in there with Samoa Joe, and I was in there with Randy [Orton], and I was in there with Seth [Rollins], and I was in there with [Bobby] Lashley, and I was in there with all these guys, and winning, I was like US Champ. Then the regime kinda changed a little bit, and then I felt like I got stuck in a role.”

On having to make others look better in WWE: “I feel like I can go in a class of people who make other people look better than they are — and that’s not to tear anybody down — it’s just a specific talent that a lot of us have. It’s a gift and a curse at the same time, which is honestly fine, there’s nothing wrong with that either, there’s nothing wrong with each side. I just … not the role I wanted to play.”

On if he thinks he could’ve done anything differently in AEW: “Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t really know because you pitch your little ideas, you fight your battles, you do what you think what you can do. The things that I was doing or pitching or the promos that I was putting out, whatever I was doing obviously wasn’t enough in their eyes. That’s why I can’t blame them, it’s the business,” added the new AEW star.

Ricochet will be in action at tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary show. He’s set to challenge his old rival Will Ospreay in an AEW International Championship bout. The event is being held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.