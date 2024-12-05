Ricochet Thinks First AEW Match with Will Ospreay Lived Up To Expectations

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Ricochet spoke about his AEW match with Will Ospreay and whether or not it lived up to their expectations for it. The two had a match on AEW Dynamite which ended in a no contest.

Ricochet said: “Absolutely. I think so, especially because I just got here. I literally just got here. So this is just the beginning. This was just supposed to be a taste of what will come later. Again, now we’re in the Continental Classic, we’re in the same block, so now we’re gonna have another match, and we’re gonna have to have a definitive winner this time. I think that’s something he and I both were looking for last time was a definitive winner, but it got messed up, and then in the Triple Threat match, we still didn’t get our [decisive winner]. I do feel though we met our own expectations, and we continue to exceed our own expectations.“