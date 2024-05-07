wrestling / News
Ricochet Following WWE Raw Loss: ‘It’s Never Enough’
May 7, 2024 | Posted by
– As noted, Ricochet failed to advance in the King of the Ring tournament last night on WWE Raw after losing a first-round matchup to Ilja Dragunov. Ricochet later shared a video on social media, writing in the caption, “Honestly, who gives a s*** anymore.”
Ricochet stated in the clip, “Here we find ourselves in a very familiar spot. It seems no matter what I do, I can train, I can challenge myself, I can give everything I got, but it seems that it’s never enough. It’s never enough, not when it counts, it’s never enough. So, I found myself in this position almost every week, I find myself in this position. Something’s gotta change.”
Honestly, who gives a shit anymore. 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/WrdFyYwnQD
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 7, 2024
