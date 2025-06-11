Ricochet On The Growth of His Character in AEW, Says It Was Planned From Day One

In an interview with WFFA (via Fightful), Ricochet spoke about the development of his heel character in AEW and said that it has been the plan since he arrived in the company. Ricochet has almost been with the company for a year after debuting at All In 2024.

He said: “From the very first day, I have been very strategic about the development of the character. I’ve been very strategic about how we’ve proceeded and about where Ricochet wants to go. Obviously, the crowd and everything plays a big part of what you’re trying to do. But from the very beginning, this had always been kind of the plan for me. Obviously, how you get there and how long it takes to get there, that all varies. But yeah, I’ve always had the plan to come in here and be myself. Yeah, be myself eventually. That’s always been the plan. Again, but how long it took us to get and how long and how it took and how we got there, that all varies. But yeah, it has always been the plan for me to come in here and be myself.“