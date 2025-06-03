Ricochet On How He Plans To Recruit For His Alliance, Possibly Open To Poaching Talent

Ricochet is looking to put a group together in AEW, and he says he’s not above poaching talent to do it. Ricochet revealed on last week’s Dynamite that he was seeking to create a group to help him on his quest for gold. He spoke with K104 for a new interview and spoke about his approach to creating the group. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On who he’s looking at to recruit: “I’m trying to see who can really do what I need [them] to do to get the job done. There’s a lot of factors that go into that. There’s a lot of things I’m going to be looking out for. Again, it’s not going to be a quick process I don’t think.”

On potentially poaching from other stables: “I mean, maybe. Maybe. I’m keeping my eye out. I got to try everybody, I got to see who’s going to work for me and it might be somebody in a faction or it might be two singles guys. It might be a tag guy. That’s the problem, I don’t know yet. I just got to do the eye test. They always say the eye test, you’ve got to see the eye test first, see who visually does what you think needs to be done. MJF, to get into the Hurt Syndicate, he had to hurt somebody, right? I’m looking for, who can do what Ricochet does and get the job done.”