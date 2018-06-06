WWE News: Ricochet Hypes Takeover Match With Velveteen Dream, Dolph Ziggler Interviews The Cast of Hotel Artemis, Titus O’Neil & Drake Maverick Comment on Lio Rush Coming to 205 Live

– Ricochet posted the following on Twitter, hyping his upcoming match with Velveteen Dream…

Over the years I’ve been in the ring with a lot of younger guys who were excited to work with me.

At Takeover Chicago I get to do it again and help another kids “Dream” come true.

He gets to share the ring with the One And Only; Hope he can handle the pressure?#TakeoverChicago

— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 6, 2018