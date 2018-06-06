wrestling / News
WWE News: Ricochet Hypes Takeover Match With Velveteen Dream, Dolph Ziggler Interviews The Cast of Hotel Artemis, Titus O’Neil & Drake Maverick Comment on Lio Rush Coming to 205 Live
– Ricochet posted the following on Twitter, hyping his upcoming match with Velveteen Dream…
Over the years I’ve been in the ring with a lot of younger guys who were excited to work with me.
At Takeover Chicago I get to do it again and help another kids “Dream” come true.
He gets to share the ring with the One And Only; Hope he can handle the pressure?#TakeoverChicago
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 6, 2018
– Here is Dolph Ziggler, interviewing Batista and the cast of Hotel Artemis…
– Titus O’Neil & Drake Maverick have commented on the news that Lio Rush is coming to 205 Live…
NO! This is not a #DREAM. Your reality is about to get real, REAL QUICK. One would even say “ In A Rush “ 🤣. @WWE205Live is about to get a gift. A gift in the form of the 23 year old piece of gold. #TickTock ⏳ 😁 pic.twitter.com/56llmY5JQa
— 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 6, 2018
Proud of you and Happy for you @itsLioRush see you soon!!❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/m2f96t0u6r
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 6, 2018
Young upstart @WWENXT superstar @itsLioRush is putting the #Cruiserweight division on notice, warning that it's a matter of time before @WWE205Live feels the rush.#WWE #205Live https://t.co/kXqN0Xur6s
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 6, 2018