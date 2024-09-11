Ricochet Is Interested In Taking Part in NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Ricochet expressed his interest in returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling to take part in the G1 Climax tournament. The AEW wrestler previously won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in 2014.

He said: “Yeah, absolutely. I already won Best of the Super Juniors. I feel like I should upgrade my goals to the G1, for sure. There are a lot of things in between that I didn’t get to accomplish, that I still plan on accomplishing.“