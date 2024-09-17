– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Ricochet discussed a potential return to NJPW. Ricochet stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I already won the Best of the Super Juniors, so I feel like now I should upgrade my goals to the G1, for sure. Actually, obviously, there’s still a lot of things in New Japan that I didn’t get to accomplish that I still plan on accomplishing.”

Besides winning the Best of the Super Juniors, Ricochet also became a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a three-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion in NJPW. The wrestler picked up another win last week on AEW Dynamite, beating Sammy Guevara.