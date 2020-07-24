wrestling / News

Ricochet Is ‘Pretty Sure’ New Taylor Swift Song Isn’t About Him

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taylor Swift dropped her surprise new album Folklore this week, which includes a song called ‘My Tears Ricochet’. It features the following chorus:

I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace
And you’re the hero flying around, saving face
And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake?
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
Look at how my tears ricochet

Given how Swift tends to write about people she used to date, this led to wrestling fans putting two and two together and assuming, either jokingly or otherwise, that the WWE star was the subject. He went to Twitter to deny this.

He wrote: “Listen everyone’s, I’m sure @taylorswift13 is a Ricochet fan. But I’m pretty positive her new song isn’t about me lol

