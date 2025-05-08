– AEW star Ricochet and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans got into it today in an argument via social media. It was prompted when a fan asked Ricochet what he thinks about Evans. Ricochet wrote, “I’d squash him.”

In a series of deleted tweets (via Fightful), Evans got into it with Ricochet. He initially wrote, “My Bad. I Just Got Done Training At The Performance Center, Under Shawn Michaels. Something That You Don’t Have Or Do BUT, I Bet Yo Brown Egg Head Ass Would Squash Me If Tony Told You To—-‍Much Love OG‍– #TheYoungOG #TupacOfThisGeneration”

Ricochet later responded, “Brother, I was learning from Shawn Michael’s when you was like 12. Then went on to become multiple time Champion. Let me know when you win one, little boy. And yeah, if Tony asked me, I’d definitely beat yo ahh, cuh. 👑 Ricochet @KingRicochet” He later added, “Also, by just simply mentioning my name, this is your most engaged with post. You’re welcome for the exposure, kid. 👑”

Evans then made a crack about Ricochet now wrestling “in front of 2,000 people” after signing with AEW. Evans wrote, “You Learned From HBK When I Was 12 And Became A Multiple Time Champion. Now, You’re Wrestling In Front Of 2,000 People, Every Week, For A Crackhead. Talk About An Upgrade Am I Right??– #TheYoungOG”

Evans also referenced Ricochet’s boss, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, writing, “Sounds Like Mr. Khan Isn’t Giving You Enough Attention. Sooooooooo, You Had To Come For A Successful Ass Youngin–You’re Giving Me The Most Views On My Post And I’m Finally Helping You Get The Most Attention You’ve Ever Had In Your Career—-‍All Love–‍–” Ricochet later fired back, “How many people does the PC hold? Bahahaha but keep up the energy. It’s makes you look cool.”

Evans later deleted his posts. You can view that exchange and images of Evans’ now-deleted tweets below:

Also, by just simply mentioning my name, this is your most engaged with post. You're welcome for the exposure, kid. 👑 — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 8, 2025