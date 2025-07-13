Ricochet Says Jon Moxley Should Have Won At AEW All In: Texas

Ricochet continues to play the role of internet heel, arguing that Jon Moxley should have emerged from AEW All In: Texas victorious. Hangman Page defeated Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at Saturday’s PPV. Most fans are happy with the title returning to the public eye and out of the Death Riders’ hands, so Ricochet of course had to chime in with the alternate opinion.

Ricochet wrote on Twitter:

“Mox should have won.”

The attitude is sure to help the AEW star’s quest to make it to #1 on the list of the most harrassed wrestlers online. For his part, Ricochet competed in the men’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas which MJF won.