Ricochet Says Leaving WWE For AEW Was a Hard Decision, But the Right One

Ricochet says it was a hard decision to leave WWE and come to WWE, but one that was right for him. The new AEW star spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On if it’s weird heading himself described as an AEW star: “No, actually, it doesn’t really. It may be because it already feels like a home for me. I’ve already known most of the roster for most of my career already, so that has a lot to do with it. But it doesn’t sound weird at all to me. It feels normal, oddly.”

On being nervous before his debut: “The last time I was nervous for a match was when I wrestled Rey Mysterio at Lucha Underground. That was the last time I was nervous for a match. This one was more, I mean, nervous, but it was exciting butterflies too. Like, it wasn’t necessarily nerves. I’ve never been there, and I’ve been out for a while. I felt like it would be good, but there’s still a little feeling there. But it was more exciting. I mean, it’s more exciting. At the moment, it might feel like it’s nerves, but it’s the excitement, I think, taking over.”

On leaving WWE for AEW: “Honestly, the biggest reason is that I’ve been doing this for a long time, 21 years this year. And for me, the time when I was like, having the most fun in my career was when I was, like, traveling the world with those crazy lunatics in the back there. It’s literally the time when I was having the most fun. Despite what people may think, it’s not always been bad for Ricochet. I’ve had fun my entire career, no matter where I went. I’ve always had fun. That’s not going to change. But when I was having the most fun was when I was hanging out with these guys and traveling the world with these guys and having matches with these guys and creating the art that I really like to make for I feel like the Ricochet fans out there who’s been, you know, I guess just missing the opportunity to shine. But for me, it’s to have fun again and to create that art again.”

On how hard of a decision it was for him: “It was definitely a big decision, but honestly, yes and no. Obviously, yes it was hard because it’s a place I’ve been for the last six years. of I’ve met. I got some really good connections, some friends, and some good memories there. So it was definitely hard. But at the same time, no, it wasn’t because I am a person who has always changed. I’ve always done stuff, so that’s something that I was looking forward to. And I just saw what AEW was doing. I saw the guys and girls over there and what they were doing, and it just seemed so fun. You want to be a part of it. Now that I’m able to and able to be a part of it and hopefully help move it forward into the next, generation is going to be awesome. So, as hard of a decision as it was, I knew it was the right decision.”