Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Ricochet & Lio Rush Feud on Twitter

June 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ricochet NXT TV

NXT’s Ricochet & 205’s latest addition Lio Rush had the following back and forth on Twitter…

article topics :

Lio Rush, NXT, Ricochet, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading