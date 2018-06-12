Ricochet & Lio Rush Feud on Twitter

NXT’s Ricochet & 205’s latest addition Lio Rush had the following back and forth on Twitter…

When you living like this, they supposed to hate.⏳ pic.twitter.com/63qUAkOT8a — 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

You just stood in front of someone else’s car and was like “hey, take a pic right quick.” 🙄 https://t.co/0KKqIJHZ3t — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Ricochet : “ Maybe if i do enough flips for my fans, they’ll forget i have a voice and i wouldn’t have to talk in a mic “ #SitDown and respect the #RealKing. #MOTH https://t.co/ag4yP0106r — 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

I dunno if you watch the product, but I’ve been killing it on the mic. Flips are bonus. 👑 https://t.co/idNF2xXjfh — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Only thing i see you killing is them knees playboy 😂. Money is the bonus 💸. Maybe you’ll learn one day. But no worries! when you gotta hang em up, I’ll make sure i give you the honor of inducting me into that #HOF https://t.co/5jSSHiWV2C — 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

Hall of fame? You? You’d be lucky if you’re ever even let near the parking lot of the HOF. https://t.co/vi5dR37OXS — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Oh i guess you want me in that parking lot selling them snazzy snaz #Ricochet T shirts with you right? I’m good 😂 !!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ttlcCUVjKr — 💸 Man Of The Hour 💸 (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018