Ricochet & Logan Paul Face-To-Face & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Ricochet & Logan Paul confrontation and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network:
* No Disqualification Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
* Ricochet and Logan Paul engage in a face-to-face
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium
