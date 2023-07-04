Ricochet & Logan Paul Face-To-Face & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a Ricochet & Logan Paul confrontation and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* No Disqualification Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz

* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

* Ricochet and Logan Paul engage in a face-to-face

* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium