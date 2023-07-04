wrestling / News

Ricochet & Logan Paul Face-To-Face & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 7-10-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Ricochet & Logan Paul confrontation and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* No Disqualification Match: Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz
* Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
* Ricochet and Logan Paul engage in a face-to-face
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

