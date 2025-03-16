Ricochet and Mark Davis Advance In AEW International Title Tournament

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, both Ricochet and Mark Davis advanced in the International title tournament. Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata, while Davis defeated Mark Briscoe. Both men now move on to Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, where they’ll face Orange Cassidy and Speedball Mike Bailey. The winner of that match meets International Champion Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:

* Street Fight for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

* Winner Gets International Title Shot at Dynasty: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis