Ricochet Meme Goes Viral Following Last Wednesday’s Episode of Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet found himself in a scary situation (for him), when he dove to the outside and was surrounded by his four opponents. Naturally, they all slapped his head and reminded him of how bald he was. The moment was entertaining on its own, but the internet made it go viral after one user, Murdoink, put it on top of a green screen. Will Ospreay amplified the post and told the internet to “go wild”. The result was Ricochet getting inserted into everything from Super Mario 64, Minecraft, Mortal Kombat and more.

Ricochet replied: “Have fun, because it’s reported. And soon to be deleted!!”

Something I made earlier bruv. pic.twitter.com/iDUNu2wgpl — Chris Mendoza (-_•) (@CmOrigins) April 11, 2025

pic.twitter.com/4C6yvsq1Xr — MTS l Ich bin Ghost (@IchBinGhost) April 11, 2025

This would've hit so hard if you were at a movie theater in 1896. pic.twitter.com/ny4R0N8MaI — ThePrinceMagus (@ThePrinceMagus) April 11, 2025