WWE News: Ricochet Missed Autograph Signing Today, Becky Lynch Plays Mario Kart, Possible Names For XFL Seattle Team
July 13, 2019
– PWInsider reports that Ricochet missed an autograph signing today in New Jersey and was replaced by Alexa Bliss.
– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Becky Lynch playing Mario Kart 8 with Cathy Kelley.
– Alpha Entertainment, Vince McMahon’s company that owns XFL, applied for the following trademarks today:
*Seattle Wild
*Seattle Force
*Seattle Fury
*Seattle Dragons
*Seattle Surge
