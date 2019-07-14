wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricochet Missed Autograph Signing Today, Becky Lynch Plays Mario Kart, Possible Names For XFL Seattle Team

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricochet NXT 1-23-19

PWInsider reports that Ricochet missed an autograph signing today in New Jersey and was replaced by Alexa Bliss.

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Becky Lynch playing Mario Kart 8 with Cathy Kelley.

– Alpha Entertainment, Vince McMahon’s company that owns XFL, applied for the following trademarks today:

*Seattle Wild

*Seattle Force

*Seattle Fury

*Seattle Dragons

*Seattle Surge

