WWE News: Ricochet On What He Misses In Professional Wrestling, Kevin Owens Gives Inspirational Message, NXT Superstars Dance

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricochet NXT TV

– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet said that he missed flash photography from classic wrestling, due to how it would make superstars look.

– Kevin Owens sent an inspirational message to a teacher with an autograph, which a fan posted online.

– Vanessa Borne posted a video from the wedding of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, with the couple dancing down the aisle.

