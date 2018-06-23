WWE News: Ricochet On What He Misses In Professional Wrestling, Kevin Owens Gives Inspirational Message, NXT Superstars Dance

– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet said that he missed flash photography from classic wrestling, due to how it would make superstars look.

I really miss flash photography. It looked so cool when someone did something and then all the flashes would start popping! So cool. pic.twitter.com/ZtDMgFrHHW — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 23, 2018

– Kevin Owens sent an inspirational message to a teacher with an autograph, which a fan posted online.

Today’s the last day of School! It turns out my daughter’s Awesome teacher’s favourite Wrestler Is Kevin Owens. He took such good care of my kid and always went beyond the call of duty.

I called in a favour…. pic.twitter.com/FOM6QO41rL — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 22, 2018

– Vanessa Borne posted a video from the wedding of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, with the couple dancing down the aisle.