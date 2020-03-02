Ricochet, MVP, Scorpio Sky & More Set For WaleMania VI

Several WWE and some AEW stars have been announced for WrestleMania week’s WaleMania VI. As you can see via the below announcements, the show has announced Titus O’Neil, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, MVP, Scorpio Sky, Big Swole, Lio Rush and Isiah “Swerve” Scott, along with the “Black Girl Magic of NXT” in Simone Johnson, Bianca Belair, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, MJ Jenkins, Briana Brandy, and Aja Smith.

WaleMania VI takes place on April 2nd in Tampa at Club Skye.

