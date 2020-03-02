wrestling / News
Ricochet, MVP, Scorpio Sky & More Set For WaleMania VI
Several WWE and some AEW stars have been announced for WrestleMania week’s WaleMania VI. As you can see via the below announcements, the show has announced Titus O’Neil, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, MVP, Scorpio Sky, Big Swole, Lio Rush and Isiah “Swerve” Scott, along with the “Black Girl Magic of NXT” in Simone Johnson, Bianca Belair, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, MJ Jenkins, Briana Brandy, and Aja Smith.
WaleMania VI takes place on April 2nd in Tampa at Club Skye.
We love to see it 👑 https://t.co/abJogBBnDJ
— Wale (@Wale) March 2, 2020
So much greatness in one room already and we are just getting started. @TitusONeilWWE, @swerveconfident, @RushLioRush, @KingRicochet all touch that #WaleMania stage.
Walemania VI Presented by OddSox
Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/2Bv6RmxcmB#wrasslerap pic.twitter.com/sJ21QwOALV
— emiliosparks (@emiliosparks) February 26, 2020
— Wale (@Wale) March 2, 2020
Former WWE US champion, the first ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion and one of the best minds in professional wrestling, @The305MVP is coming to #WaleMania https://t.co/EfV6kyHItY pic.twitter.com/sbZjoZXark
— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 2, 2020
Tampa’s own and AEW star @SwoleWorld is pulling up to #WaleMania https://t.co/EfV6kyHItY pic.twitter.com/uda8xHX7oY
— Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 2, 2020
