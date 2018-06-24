Ricochet Never Thought He’d Make it to WWE

– Ricochet spoke with WPSD 6 in Paducah, Kentucky for a new interview his WWE signing and more. Highlights are below via Wrestling Inc:

On getting into the industry: “I was having more fun doing wrestling than I was going to school, since I can remember I always watched it. … I quit the football team to start wrestling and at first my Dad was like, ‘I don’t think it’s a good idea, I don’t like it. It’s not a good idea.'”

On signing with WWE: “I never thought I would be here, the fact that I am is insane. I always say nothing is certain until it’s certain. That’s just always the way I looked at it. … It didn’t really hit me until I had the [WWE] contract and I was at the post office. I thought, ‘Oh man, when I send this off, that’s it. You know what I mean?'”

On wanting to be billed from his actual hometown: “They all poke fun at me like, ‘Where’s Paducah from? Where’s Paducah? You should be from Louisville, because Paducah doesn’t sound cool.’ I’m like, ‘Aw no, Paducah’s cool, man!’ I like the fact they say I’m from Paducah, Kentucky because home is where it all started.”