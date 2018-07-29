Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Ricochet Rumored to be Helping Boost NXT Ticket Sales

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricochet NXT TV

– During the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com). Apparently, Ricochet’s presence in NXT has created a feeling that he’s boosted ticket sales.

Meltzer stated, “I’ve heard people tell me that a lot of the shows are drawing a lot better because of Ricochet. Even though Ricochet’s not on the shows, they’re drawing better. That’s kinda like the feeling.” Ricochet recently made his debut in NXT earlier this year.

article topics :

NXT, Ricochet, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading