Ricochet Rumored to be Helping Boost NXT Ticket Sales

– During the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com). Apparently, Ricochet’s presence in NXT has created a feeling that he’s boosted ticket sales.

Meltzer stated, “I’ve heard people tell me that a lot of the shows are drawing a lot better because of Ricochet. Even though Ricochet’s not on the shows, they’re drawing better. That’s kinda like the feeling.” Ricochet recently made his debut in NXT earlier this year.