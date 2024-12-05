Ricochet Weighs In On Bad Spray Tans In the Wrestling Business

Ricochet is weighing in on a serious problem in wrestling: bad spray tans. The AEW star was asked about the topic during an interview with Barstool Rasslin’, and said that it’s a situation everywhere you go in the business.

“Oh man. It’s all over.” Ricochet said (per Fightful). “It’s indies, it’s WWE, it’s AEW, it’s everywhere. Apparently people can’t put the spray tan on the night before and then wash, they have to put it on right before their match.”

He added, “You just go into the locker room, the showers in the locker room, if you just look at the floor, it’s like spray tan city. It gets all over your gear, all over everything.”

Ricochet is set to compete in a Continental Classic match against Komander on this week’s episode of Rampage.