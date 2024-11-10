Ricochet On The Importance Of Titles & Wins: ‘Perception Is Reality’

Ricochet recently weighed in on the value of titles and picking up wins in wrestling. The AEW star spoke about the topic in his conversation with Chris Van Vliet, noting that there is value in getting wins and titles as they influence how fans look at you as a performer.

“It’s a legacy thing,” he said (per Fightful). “Holding championships is funny because in wrestling they say, ‘championships don’t matter,’ but they do. They really do. Perception is reality. If the perception is that you’re a champion, then that’s the reality. If the perception is that you lose all the time, that’s reality.”

He recalled, “My dad was calling me one time. ‘We excited to watch you tonight. We have people over. We know you’re going to lose, but we’re all excited.’ Perception is reality. Obviously, championship gold is in mind.”

Ricochet joined AEW in August and is currently feuding with the Don Callis Family.