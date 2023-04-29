Ricochet On His WWE Intercontinental Title Run, Why He’s Happy With It

Ricochet had a run with the WWE Intercontinental Championship last year, and he recently weighed in on his time with the title. The WWE star held the title from March until June of 2022, losing it to Gunther who has yet to lose it yet. Ricochet spoke about the title reign on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and you can see the highlights below:

On how he felt about his run as IC Champion: “I feel great. I mean, to even be a part of the lineage that is the Intercontinental Championship is great. And to be able to etch your name in that history is amazing. And I’m still fairly new here compared to a lot of the people who’s been here for decade-plus, so I think there’s still more time to grow and there’s still more time to have those opportunities. But what I have had already, I think — I mean, I was pretty happy with it. If you dwell on just any of [the] negatives, then that’s how you’re going to feel about it. So I don’t look at it anything negatively, really, ever anymore. I feel like what we were able to do and what I was able to do. And then even after, it was like what, Sami Zayn to me, to now Gunther. I feel like it’s been pretty good so far. And I feel like, you know, anything that I can do to be an addition, to add positive connotation to any title, any aspect of wrestling in general, I’m happy with. And so, I’m happy with it. I was pretty happy with my run for a little bit.”

On fans wishing he’d been able to do more during his run: Yeah I mean, obviously when you’re a champion or when you’re just in the company in general, you want to be in those positions and you want to have as much as possible. Because that’s what we do it for, you know what I mean? And yeah, if that ever happens again, if there’s ever an opportunity, I’m going to jump on it and I’m going to make the most of it.

“But I think for for what we did at the time, I think it was good. Especially because it jumped right into Gunther, who’s obviously done what he’s done with it. So more time absolutely would have been great. But I think what I was able to do, I was pretty happy with. And I think again there’s still just so much room for more, which is great.”

