Ricochet on Planning Out His Royal Rumble High Spot With Logan Paul

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet ahead of WrestleMania 39, WWE Superstar Ricochet discussed his Royal Rumble spot with Logan Paul and more. Below are some highlights:

Ricochet on his viral match with Wil Ospreay: “It’s funny, because going into it, like we obviously wanted to put on a good match, I think it was the main event that night. We obviously wanted to put on a good match and just, you know, give the people something to enjoy. We weren’t [trying to go viral], we were just gonna go do Ricochet and Ospreay stuff and we were just going to be us. We weren’t expecting like the, what I guess either backlash or praise it got. Like we weren’t expecting like that, we were just kind of having a good match.”

On the plan for his Royal Rumble high spot with Logan Paul: “Going into it, I told him Listen, I want you to be as comfortable as possible. So I don’t want you to wait on me. I don’t want you to think about me. I don’t want you to even worry about me at all. So whenever you’re comfortable, you just go and I’ll go and time it off of your jump, I’ll time it off of you. I’ll go with you to make sure that we’re good. It’s like don’t worry about if I’m gonna jump or if I’m gonna go, don’t worry about me. You just go. And then I follow you. I follow suit.”

On his favorite moments in Lucha Underground: “Me versus Rey Mysterio, that was a big one for me. And actually, just the whole thing really, because it was like, it was different. It was a different thing. It was, you know, like, I feel like the WWE is a wrestling show, it is wrestling on television. You know what I mean? But like with Lucha Underground, they wanted to do like a TV drama about a wrestling company. It was a TV drama about a wrestling company. And so they still wanted to add the wrestling aspect, but so like the way they did the backstage and the way they did everything was like you shooting the movie scenes and cutscenes and stuff. So that was an experience for me. That was something that I had never really been, you know, introduced to until Lucha Underground. And so that was a big eye opening experience. But then obviously, like, meeting Rey and Konnan and a couple of those guys, it was really, really cool for me.”