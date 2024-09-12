Ricochet Reflects On Potentially Turning Heel In AEW

Ricochet is generally known as a babyface wrestler, and he weighed in on the potential of turning heel in AEW. Ricochet joined the company at AEW All In and has been teasing a rivalry with top babyface Will Ospreay. He was asked during an interview with the Babyfaces Podcast whether he had considered turning heel in the company.

“I think…everybody just kind of is an extension of who they feel they are,” he said (h/t to Fightful). “So I feel like for me, for example, I’m not afraid to tell somebody to shut up and smack them in their mouth. But at the same time, I feel like there’s steps that we could take before we get there. So the good guy/bad guy, that’s all just within that person. I feel like there aren’t really good guys and bad guys. Is Thanos a bad guy? Some people don’t think so. Is Killmonger a bad guy? Some people don’t think so. So it depends, everyone’s got their story and how they tell it. People can resonate with that.”

He continued, “So maybe one of these days, my story will be told differently than how I feel now. Maybe I will feel differently later. So who knows? But right now, I feel great, I feel good, and it’s hard to really get me down. It’s always been hard. In my real life, in my wrestling life, it’s hard to get me down. It’s hard to really get on my bad side. Sure, I will communicate with you, and we will talk about it, and we will fight if we need to. But I don’t know. I’ve always kind of been, if not for the fans and if not for the people, I wouldn’t be where I’m at. So I’m not afraid, like Will Ospreay or whomever it is, if we got a problem, we can squash it right now, however you need to squash it. So the good guy/bad guy, it’s just different. It’s all how you are in the moment, and I might feel differently later.”

Ricochet faces Sammy Guevara on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.