Ricochet Weighs In On His Tag Team With Braun Strowman, Why They Complement Each Other Well

Ricochet is loving his tag team with Braun Strowman thus far, and he’s happy to be part of the team. The WWE star spoke about his tag team with the big man on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, and you can see the highlights below:

On being in the tag division: “With me and Braun, I think that’s kind of like a little cheat code as far as tag team goes. So I feel like that’s definitely a route that I want to go, because I’ve always loved tag team wrestling since I can remember. But as far as the singles go I’m absolutely still determined, I’m absolutely still hungry, I’m absolutely still working towards those things as well. But right now, I think it’s just man, I’ve got a seven foot monster in my corner. So I’m gonna try to keep that as long as possible, you know?”

On their different ring styles: “Yeah, very Colossus/Wolverine, you know what I mean? Like the Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Panther-type vibe. And I think that’s kind of what helped us grow and become kind of as popular as we are now, is our our style differences. As as much as they are different, they really mesh well. Especially when you form a tag team, and — I don’t want to say we have weaknesses… but what I lack like the power, the dominance, all those things, those attributes that Braun brings to the table that obviously I just don’t naturally have, he makes up for.

“And then same thing for me when it comes to the agility, the ability, the skill, the resiliency. Those aspects and you know — again, I don’t he doesn’t have any flaws really. But the things that he doesn’t really have that I make up for, I think really those two together make just a mixture of success. And it’s just, as different as our styles, are mentally we both still want to be the best. We both still want to be champion, we both still want to go in there and show the world that we can be the best. And then not only that we want to put smiles on people’s faces, and we want to make people enjoy what they’re watching. And somehow, organically through our team I think, is we’ve really been able to do those things.”

On their partnership being organic: “It’s all been organically done, and it’s not really been manufactured and pushed, you know I mean? Of course like, he and I were thrown together for the tag team tournament because the Viking Raiders and Drew and Sheamus did all their thing. And of course I’m gonna [say yes], they asked us, ‘Hey, do you guys want to be in this tag team tournament?’ I’m not going to say no. ‘Absolutely I’m gonna be in this tag team tournament with Braun Strowman and go on.’ And then since then we’ve only had together maybe five matches as a team? Four or five matches, six matches as a team? So I think just the success we’ve already had is pretty crazy, being fairly new as a team compared to the Street Profits or Viking Raiders, or The Usos or some of these teams have been together for years.

“So I think we’ve only scratched the surface, and I really think the the potential is is crazy.”

