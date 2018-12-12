WWE News: Ricochet On Tonight’s Mystery Opponent, SuperCard Holiday Update, Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey Promo

– NXT North American Champion Ricochet defends his title against a mystery partner. He commented in the below interview (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“I asked Mr. Regal for some competition and they said he had someone special in mind, and that’s exactly what I got. So I think tonight Full Sail will be in for a treat.”

– WWE announced the following update to the WWE SuperCard mobile game today…

New WWE SuperCard updates available for the holiday season: WWE SuperCard fans will get two big presents this holiday season: the first Season 6 update and the all-new Winter Wonderland promotion. Joy to the world! WWE SuperCard’s newest updates have come to iOS and Android. 2K and Cat Daddy Games recently rolled out two big changes to its popular WWE card-battling mobile game for iOS and Android: the first Season 5 update and an all-new Winter Wonderland promotion. Both are available now on iOS and Android at no additional cost. The inaugural WWE SuperCard Season 5 update allows players to participate in the new Over the Limit event that offers rewards to everyone who plays. In Over the Limit, players will collect new “Hype” cards that can be used toward solo rewards and rewards for the global WWE SuperCard community. Players can individually build up to an event card and collectively contribute Hype cards to a group reward that will benefit anyone who collects the requisite minimum amount of Hype. The first Over the Limit event begins on Dec. 13. As for Winter Wonderland, players can fuse special winter-themed ingredients into unique Holiday 2018 cards. These winter enhancements will release periodically throughout the holiday season and will give players the ability to upgrade their Superstar cards from Goliath rarity all the way up to the Shattered tier. The Winter Wonderland promotion ends on Jan. 1, 2019. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

– Here is a promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV…